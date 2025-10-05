A video has gone viral where a man with a gas mask came out with insect repellent spray after several insects irritated bowlers, fielders and batters during the India Women and the Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Colombo on Sunday. The incident happened after the conclusion of the 34th over, when the on-field umpires asked players to go off the field due to distraction from flying insects. A person came out with a pest control spray, and the match was halted for approximately 15 minutes. Fatima Sana Uses Spray To Repel Flying Insects After Bugs Stop Play in IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match in Colombo (Watch Video).

Insects Interrupt IND-W vs PAK-W World Cup 2025 Match

🚨 Madhumakhiya on the Ground🚨 There'll be a break in play - the players are coming out of the ground to allow the staff to spray the ground with a bug spray.#IndiaVsPakistan#INDWvsPAKWpic.twitter.com/PqOP7gLJ9K — Asia Voice 🎤 (@Asianewss) October 5, 2025

