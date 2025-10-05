Pakistan women's national cricket team captain Fatima Sana was spotted using a spray to get rid of flying insects after bugs stopped play during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against the India women's national cricket team at Colombo on Sunday, October 5. The incident happened when Nashra Sandhu was bowling the 28th over of the India Women's innings. Throughout the over, insects were disturbing the Women in Blue batters and the Pakistan Women's players. After the fifth ball of the over, Sandhu had a chat with the on-field umpires about dealing with the flying insects, and a Pakistan substitute fielder came out on the field with a spray, and Fatima Sana used it to get rid of the insects. Nashra Sandhu Gives Death Stare to Harmanpreet Kaur After India Captain Smashes Her For 11 Runs in One Over During IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Flying Insects After Bugs Stop Play in IND-W vs PAK-W Match

#INDvPAK#CWC25 First, some towel-waving. Now, some spraying. Insects (briefly) stop play. Cricket, a sport that shares name with an insect ironically. 😅 pic.twitter.com/qDefy1zkNp — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) October 5, 2025

Fatima Sana Uses Spray To Repel Flying Insects

