Punjab Kings put out Ravi Bishnoi's arrival news in the squad ahead of the remainder of IPL 2021 and shared pictures of him leaving his house after a pooja. While he looked excited to gear up for the UAE leg, Ravi's family bid him a special goodbye by doing some rituals to offer him blessings for the matches to be played. Having registered 12 wickets on his debut in the IPL 2020 season, PBKS will be expecting him to get into the drill from the beginning of the remaining matches as well.

Check Out Ravi Bishnoi's Pictures:

