Yuzvendra Chahal and Glenn Maxwell got to be practicing hard before the CSK encounter in IPL 2021 on September 24. But some lively moments between the cricketers is what we actually crave for! In a recent training session, Chahal got on to Maxwell's back while he was doing warm-up push ups and the duo seemed to have a happy time enjoying together. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore took their photograph and posted a comic tweet writing, "We’ve always got each other’s back."

Check Out the RCB's Comic Tweet Featuring Yuzvendra Chahal of Glenn Maxwell's Back:

