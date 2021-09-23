Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 35 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 24, 2021 (Friday). Both teams currently occupy one of the playoff spots and will aim to strengthen their position. Meanwhile, fans searching for RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team prediction can scroll down below. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore had contrasting starts to their IPL 2021 campaign in UAE with the MS Dhoni’s three-time champions showing great character to defeat Mumbai Indians and temporarily go top while Virat Kohli’s team were completely dominated by Kolkata Knight Riders as they fell to a heavy defeat.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keeper – AB de Villiers (RCB) can be the keeper in your team.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Virat Kohli (RCB), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Ambati Rayudu (CSK), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) can be named as the batsmen in your team.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Moeen Ali (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) can be the all-rounders.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Kyle Jamieson (RCB), Shardul Thakur (CSK) can be picked as the bowlers.

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) can be named as the captain of your RCB vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team while AB de Villiers (RCB) can be selected as the vice-captain.

