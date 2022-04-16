KL Rahul led the way with a terrific hundred for Lucknow Super Giants against Mumbai Indians as his side ended with 199/4 after being put to bat. Rahul ended with 103* off 60 deliveries and contributions from Manish Pandey (38) and Quinton de Kock (24) as Lucknow have a solid total on the board. Jaydev Unadkat was Mumbai's best bowler with figures of 2/32. Fabian Allen and Murugan Ashwin got one each.

LSG 199/4 in 20 overs. Bhaukaal ho toh aisa ho! 🔥🔥 KL Rahul 103*(59) | Manish Pandey 38 (29) Kaisi lagi apni ballebaazi? 😍#AbApniBaariHai💪#IPL2022 #MIvsLSG — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 16, 2022

