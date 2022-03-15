Shane Watson has been roped by Delhi Capitals as their assistant coach ahead of IPL 2022. The former Australian all-rounder thus returns to the IPL with a coaching stint for the first time since losing the final to Mumbai Indians in 2018.

See Delhi Capitals' Announcement:

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 It gives us great pleasure to welcome one of the greatest T20 all-rounders & a bona fide IPL legend to the Delhi Capitals as an Assistant Coach 🤩 Can't wait to have you in the DC camp, @ShaneRWatson33 💙 🔗 https://t.co/kKUDaKwPXc#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/B5u2RdkKIj — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 15, 2022

