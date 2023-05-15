Kolkata Knight Riders kept their slim chances of qualifying for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs alive after defeating Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Rinku Singh once again played a mature innings and was the star with the bat for KKR. Interestingly this has not been the first time Rinku has managed to bail KKR out of a tough situation. He has played a lot of similar kinds of innings throughout the IPL 2023 and has emerged as their crisis man. Looking at this, even one of the greats of IPL, Ab de Villiers got impressed. "Deserves a lot more MVP points for this than he’s getting!" said Ab de Villiers while praising Rinku on Twitter. IPL 2023: There Was Great Maturity in Rinku Singh’s Shot Selection, Says Parthiv Patel After KKR Register Win Over CSK.

AB de Villiers Lauds KKR’s Crisis Man Rinku Singh

Deserves a lot more MVP points for this than he’s getting! — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)