Rinku Singh celebrated his inclusion in India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad with a fine century in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Captain Singh scored his second List-A hundred, coming in the ongoing Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh VHT 2025-26 Elite Group B match in Rajot, achieving his milestone in 56 balls, which was laced with 10 fours and four sixes. Singh in VHT 2025-26 opener for UP, scored a quickfire 67 off 48. Singh added 134 runs with Aryan Jural for the fourth wicket, before the latter departed for 134. Singh finished on an unbeaten 106 off 60 as UP put up 3674 for 4 in their 50 overs. Virat Kohli Showcases Batting Prowess in Final Vijay Hazare Trophy Outing, Delhi Batsman Slams 77 During Delhi vs Gujarat VHT 2025-26 Match.

Rinku Singh Slams 56-Ball 100

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)