Kyle Mayers has been left out of the playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants playing XI for their match against Mumbai Indians. Lucknow have also included Naveen-ul-Haq and Deepak Hooda in their team for this game. Mumbai Indians have added Hrithik Shokeen to their playing XI. Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first in this match. How to Watch LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Match.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

