Virat Kohli had a angry exchange with a few if Lucknow Super Giants players and coaching staff during LSG vs RCB clash in IPL 2023. Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was one of the players with whom things got really escalated. Later both of the cricketers shared cryptic Instagram stories which indicated towards sourness the incident that happened in Lucknow still getting carried on. During RCB's clash with MI, Naveen shared another story which fans though was directed towards Virat Kohli. They took to twitter immediately to troll the LSG paceman and shared memes on him, some went to the extent of calling him 'toxic'.

Fans Troll Naveen-ul-Haq

Another Angry Fan

Ye jo aaj Naveen ul haq ki story dal kr virat ko troll kr rhe h. Ane do WTC or WC and asia cup tab yad krne naveen ul haq ko. ye 1 million kohli heater se 242 million virat fans ko koi frk nhi padta h 😂😂 tum use 242/1 hu 😂 kr lo troll #ViratKohli #kohli https://t.co/VVndSBbLpO — sk max (@skmax60466975) May 10, 2023

Fans Shared Memes On The Afghan Paceman

Fans Called Naveen 'Toxic'

naveen-ul-haq may single handedly end the bromanship between indian & afgan players! This guy is toxic to the core & just wants attention as he is a nobody compared to the goat virat! To all the Indians supporting this guy over your own country’s player who has won you so many… — bhuvy.eth (@BhuvyEth) May 9, 2023

Next Kesrick Williams

Naveen ul Haq you will be the next Kesrick Williams soon #ViratKohli𓃵 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/GM90Vnwfcy — ABHAYSINGH BHATI POONAMNAGAR (@Abhaysinghhabur) May 10, 2023

Social Media IPL

Naveen ul haq shring insta stories now in retaliation of koach insta stories . This year IPL is being played on social media too 🤣 #ViratKohli #naveen_ul_haq #GautamGambhir — Clairvoyant (@Anachronist26) May 10, 2023

