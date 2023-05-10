Virat Kohli had a angry exchange with a few if Lucknow Super Giants players and coaching staff during LSG vs RCB clash in IPL 2023. Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was one of the players with whom things got really escalated. Later both of the cricketers shared cryptic Instagram stories which indicated towards sourness the incident that happened in Lucknow still getting carried on. During RCB's clash with MI, Naveen shared another story which fans though was directed towards Virat Kohli. They took to twitter immediately to troll the LSG paceman and shared memes on him, some went to the extent of calling him 'toxic'.

Fans Troll Naveen-ul-Haq

Another Angry Fan

Fans Shared Memes On The Afghan Paceman

Fans Called Naveen 'Toxic'

Next Kesrick Williams

Social Media IPL

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)