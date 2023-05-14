Yuzvendra Chahal fails to take back the purple cap in the RR vs RCB clash as Rashid Khan still holds on to the Purple cap riding on his brilliant performance against MI with the ball. He picked 4 wickets for 30 runs in his spell and now has 23 wickets, two more then his closes competitor Yuzvendra Chahal. In a slow wicket of Sawai Man Singh stadium, Yuzvendra Chahal had a great opportunity to leapfrog Rashid but failed to do so.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder is Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has recaptured the purple cap with a sublime performance against MI. Rashid is joined by fellow leggies Yuzi Chahal and Piyush Chawla in the top 3. Yes, 3 leggies are ruling this chart right now!#CricketTwitter #MIvGT pic.twitter.com/FJRkuEZSbp — Sarvesh🏏 (@CricAspect) May 13, 2023

