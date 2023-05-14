The race for the IPL 2023 playoffs is heating up with each passing game in the tournament. This edition of the competition has been special in a way that even though the group stage is slowly coming to a close, no side has officially qualified for the playoffs. Yes, there are favourites to make it through and in all likelihood, these teams will, but almost every side still stand with an outside chance of sneaking through and entering the knockout stage. Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have a very good chance of entering the playoffs with a top-two finish as well. Teams which finish within the top two on the points table have two opportunities of entering the final. Lowest Totals in IPL History: Rajasthan Royals Bowled Out for 59 Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Register Tournament's Third-Lowest Score.

A look at the IPL 2023 points table shows us that Gujarat Titans lead the proceedings with Chennai Super Kings at two. Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are the other sides in the top four after registering victories in their last matches. With every match, there are likely to be movements in the table, with teams moving in and out of the top four. In this article, we shall take a look at the qualification scenarios.

IPL 2023 points table (Source: IPLT20)

Gujarat Titans: The defending champions are hot favourites to make it through to the playoffs. They occupy the top spot on the points table and with two matches remaining, one victory would be enough to get into the last four. If their Net Run Rate does not take a hit, one more win, which will take them to 18 points, will be sufficient for a top-two finish.

Chennai Super Kings: The four-time champions are second on the points table and have 15 points to their name. With wins in both their matches, they can get a maximum of 19 points, which will be enough to see them through to a top-two finish. If CSK win one of their remaining two games, then they will qualify for the playoffs. A defeat in one of these matches will mean a boost for sides like Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and also Punjab Kings.

Mumbai Indians: The Rohit Sharma-led side, which have been in very good form in recent times, have gained momentum at the right time as they seek to enter the playoffs. Mumbai Indians are currently third on the table with 12 points and with wins in their remaining two matches, they can get to a maximum of 16 points and go through. But they would also to work on their net run rate, which is negative at the point. However, their chances of a top-two finish, depend on the results of other sides.

Lucknow Super Giants: Lucknow Super Giants arrested their slide in recent times with a victory of Sunrisers Hyderabad, which has put them into the top four. They too like other sides, have two games remaining and should they win both, it would be enough for qualification. However, a loss in one of these games, can make things tricky if other teams finish with 16 points.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Royal Challengers Bangalore did their playoff hopes a world of good with a massive victory over Rajasthan Royals. With 12 points in their kitty, RCB can end up with 16 points and what is in their favour is their Net Run Rate (NRR), which can come into play if other teams have the same points.

Rajasthan Royals: The inaugural champions, who made it through to the IPL 2022 final, are under pressure to qualify for the playoffs. Before the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, they had themselves in a great position to qualify but the big 112-run defeat has severely dented their hopes. With 12 points so far, they can potentially get to 14 with only one game remaining. That would not be enough and they would need other results to go their way.

Punjab Kings: A timely win over Delhi Capitals has once again put Punjab Kings back in the race for the playoffs. They can win both their remaining matches and up with 16 points, which might not be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs. With 16 points, their Net Run Rate is likely to play a part with other teams too, potentially having the chance with 16 points.

Kolkata Knight Riders: For Kolkata Knight Riders, their defeat to Rajasthan Royals almost spelt the end of their campaign. With 10 points from 12 games, KKR can score a maximum of 14 points, which would not be enough as other teams will also, in all likelihood will, end up scoring 16 points. However, they still stand a chance if other results go their way.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: The 2016 champions are ninth on the points table and have three games remaining. With only, eight points, they can get to 14 points at maximum, which, again, will not be enough for them to qualify as other sides are likely to get to 16 points. Also, their poor NRR is of little help either. Along with winning the remaining games, the Sunrisers would need a lot of other results to go their way. So it can be said that they have, more or less, lost their chances at making it to the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals: Officially out of the playoff race. It has been a forgettable campaign for the David Warner-led side. After a rough start, they did manage to begin a revival of sorts but with eight losses, they cannot qualify for the playoffs anymore.

