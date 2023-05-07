The Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match saw a thrilling finish and some late drama after Sandeep Sharma bowled a no ball in the last delivery of the match, which saw Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals. Sandeep Sharma thought he had won it when Samad, in an attempt to clear the fence found Jos Buttler. But soon as Rajasthan Royals players started celebrating, the no-ball siren went off. Samad then hit a six off the free hit to help Sunrisers Hyderabad snatch a win from the jaws of defeat. After this, netizens reacted to this thrilling finish.

'Game Changer'

'Never Celebrate Too Early'

'Snatching Victory from Jaws of Defeat'

Samad finishes on the free hit. That is what you call snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Feel for Sandeep Sharma. But then how can he bowl a no ball at that stage of the game. — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) May 7, 2023

The Star for SRH

THE HERO FOR SRH - ABDUL SAMAD. WHAT A PLAYER, THE STAR OF SRH. pic.twitter.com/Ey2KsT3HZw — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 7, 2023

'Take a Bow'

Some Finish It Was!

Oh boy! Abdul Samad! That was some finish! That hug from Umran to him said it all! #IPL2023 #RRvSRH — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) May 7, 2023

