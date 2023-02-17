The Indian Premier League 2023 schedule has been announced on Friday, February 17. After three seasons, the home and away format has finally returned and it will change a lot of dynamics of the season for teams who has build their teams based on the strengths of their conditions at home. Finalists of the last edition, Gujarat Titans, winner of last edition and Chennai Super Kings will face each other in the first game at Ahmedabad On March 31 in the opening game. IPL 2023 Schedule: Get Indian Premier League Season Season 16 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

IPL 2023 Schedule Announced

🚨 NEWS 🚨: BCCI announces schedule for TATA IPL 2023. #TATAIPL Find All The Details 🔽https://t.co/hxk1gGZd8I — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 17, 2023

