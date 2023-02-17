IPL 2023 Schedule: The Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) schedule has been released. The season 16 of IPL sees the return of home and away format for the matches. The IPL 2023 will begin with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings on March 31st. Once again, fans across the country will divide themselves according to their preferred teams and root for them to lift up the title. The tournament became a 10-team one last season with the addition of two new franchises—Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. The IPL 2023 will be played in Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mumbai, Jaipur and Dharamshala. IPL 2023 All Squads: Full Players List of All Indian Premier League Franchises After Mini Auction.

Many top names will be in action at the IPL this season. Some big bucks were spent at the mini-auction towards the end of last year, with English stars like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Harry Brook fetching big money. Curran became the most expensive player in IPL history when he was signed for a whopping Rs 18.5 crores. Australia’s Cameron Green, whose stature as a big-hitting all-rounder has risen significantly, saw Mumbai Indians shell out Rs 17.5 crore for him. Ben Stokes, who played a crucial hand in the T20 World Cup 2022 final win for England, was signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crores. England’s rising star Harry Brook saw Sunrisers break the bank to sign him for Rs 13.25 crores. The beautiful blend of exciting talent and experienced stars makes IPL one of the best T20 tournaments in the world. What is Impact Player Rule in IPL? Know All About BCCI’s New Substitute Feature in Indian Premier League Ahead of 2023 Season.

IPL 2023 Schedule

Gujarat Titans, one of the new teams to be introduced last season, etched their name in IPL history by winning the title in their debut season. Led by Hardik Pandya, the Gujarat-based franchise beat some top teams en route to the title, which came at the expense of Rajasthan Royals in the final. Pandya’s captaincy skills have since come to the fore and he has been considered a future full-time T20I captain for India. Mumbai Indians, a side with a poor campaign last season, hold the most number of titles (5), followed by Chennai Super Kings (4). Kolkata Knight Riders have won two titles and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and the now-defunct Deccan Chargers have one title each.

