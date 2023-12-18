The IPL 2024 auction, one of the most-awaited events of the month, is set to take place on December 19. The auction, before the 17th edition of the popular T20 competition, will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and it will begin at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Network has the telecast rights of the IPL and the IPL 2024 auction live telecast will be available on Star Sports 2 SD/ HD, Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 SD/HD Hindi, Star Sports 3 & Star Sports First and also on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada (only till 4 pm). With Viacom18 as IPL's official digital rights holder, fans, who wish to watch the IPL 2024 auction free live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. IPL 2024 Auction Team Purse Balance: Here’s How Much Money Each Team Can Spend During Indian Premier League Players Bidding Event in Dubai.

