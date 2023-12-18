The Indian premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is scheduled to be held in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. All of the teams are clear with what players have they released and retained ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. A total of 333 are scheduled to go under the hammer for IPL 2024 auction. Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are players from overseas. Two players are from associate nations. There will be 77 slots available to be filled by the 10 Indian Premier League franchises. Of these 30 will be for overseas players. On Which Channel IPL 2024 Auction Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Indian Premier League T20 Player's Bidding Event Live Streaming Online?

The total number of capped players is 116, uncapped players are 215, and two are from associate nations. People can speculate to watch some big signings from teams who are completely looking to revamp their squad and have a big purse balance. Two crores INR is the highest reserve base price with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. A total number of 13 players are in the IPL 2024 Auction list with a base price of 1.5 crore INR. Is IPL 2024 Trade Window Open? What is The Player Transfer Deadline? Are Players Available for Trading After the Auction? Know All Details.

IPL 2024: Squad size, Money Spent, Remaining Purse, Available Slots

Teams Retained Players Overseas Players Total Money Spent (INR) Remaining Purse (INR) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 19 5 68.6 31.4 6 3 DC 16 4 71.05 28.95 9 4 GT 18 6 76.85 23.15 7 2 KKR 13 4 67.3 32.7 12 4 LSG 19 6 86.85 13.15 6 2 MI 17 5 84.75 15.25 8 3 PBKS 17 6 70.9 29.1 8 2 RCB 18 4 59.25 40.75 7 4 RR 17 5 85.5 14.5 8 3 SRH 19 5 66 34 6 3 Total 173 50 737.05 262.95 77 30

The ten participant franchises of IPL are looking to reinforce and fine tune their squads ahead of a very competitive 2024 season. RCB is the team with the most amount of money remaining in their purse i.e. INR 40.75 crores and hence people can expect a couple or even more big signings from their end. LSG has the least amount of remaining purse i.e. INR 13.15 crores, people should not expect any big signings from their end.

