The Lucknow Super Giants led by KL Rahul continued their brilliant performance in Indian Premier League 2024 and defeated Gujarat Titans by 33 runs. This was LSG's first win over GT in the history of the cash-rich league and the side maintained their unbeaten record while defending 160 or more runs in IPL. It was Marcus Stoinis' half-century which helped the hosts post a respectable total of 163/5 in 20 overs. However, the whole Titans side weren't able to chase down 164 runs courtesy of a five-wicket haul from LSG pacer Yash Thakur. Thakur ended the match with figures of 5/30 in 3.5 overs and played a major role in the victory of his team. This was Yash Thakur's first fifer in the Indian Premier League and he was also the second bowler from LSG to take a five-wicket haul in the cash-rich league. This was LSG's third consecutive win of the tournament. Ravi Bishnoi Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch off His Own Bowling To Dismiss Kane Williamson During LSG vs GT IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

LSG Achieve First Victory Over Gujarat Titans in IPL

We've now beaten every team we've faced in the IPL 😌 pic.twitter.com/Q35OqkUpr9 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)