There have been some spectacular catches in the IPL so far and this one will have to be among the best with Ravi Bishnoi plucking an absolute stunner during the LSG vs GT IPL 2024 match. This happened on the second ball of the eighth over when Kane Williamson Bishnoi's delivery was hit straight at him. Bishnoi then let out a full stretch and grabbed the ball from thin air. He also managed to hold on to the ball as he fell and it brought about the end of Williamson for just one run. Mayank Yadav Leaves Field With Side Strain After Bowling Just One Over During LSG vs GT IPL 2024 Match.

Ravi Bishnoi Takes Stunning Catch

𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗥 😲 Flying Bishoni ✈️ Ravi Bishnoi pulls off a stunning one-handed screamer to dismiss Kane Williamson 👏👏 Watch the match LIVE on @starsportsindia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #LSGvGT pic.twitter.com/Le5qvauKbf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2024

