Mumbai Indians have signed South Africa's U-19 star pacer Kwena Maphaka as a replacement for Dilshan Madushanka, who has been ruled out of IPL 2024 due to an injury. Maphaka was one of the best players at the U19 World Cup 2024 and was even named Player of the Tournament for his exploits with the ball in hand. Gujarat Titans, the former champions, have signed Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for Mohammed Shami, who was earlier ruled out owing to a heel injury, for which he had a successful surgery. Both the players, signed as replacements, have joined their camps at base price of Rs 50 lakh. ‘Hopefully I’m Better Than You’ South Africa U19 Pacer Kwena Maphaka Has a Message for Jasprit Bumrah After His Fiery Five-Wicket Haul in ICC U19 World Cup 2024 (Watch Video).

🚨 UPDATE 🚨@gujarat_titans name Sandeep Warrier as replacement for Mohd. Shami; @mipaltan add Kwena Maphaka to squad for the injured Dilshan Madushanka. Details 🔽 #TATAIPLhttps://t.co/hz4mEzdVNb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 20, 2024

