The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Prasidha Krishna will be missing out on IPL 2024 as the fast bowler underwent surgery for his left proximal quadriceps tendon on February 23, 2024. Currently, he is under the observation of the BCC Medical Team and is slated to begin rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) soon. Due to this reason, Prasidha Krishna will be unable to participate in the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Rishabh Pant Declared Fit for IPL 2024, Completes 14-Month Recovery Process Following Life-Threatening Car Accident.

Statement by BCCI

🚨 NEWS 🚨



Ahead of the #TATA @IPL 2024, the BCCI has issued the following medical and fitness updates for Rishabh Pant, Prasidh Krishna & Mohd. Shami.



Details 🔽 #TeamIndiahttps://t.co/VQDYeUnnqp— BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)