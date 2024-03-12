The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared Rishabh Pant fit as a wicket-keeper batsman for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. BCCI on their social media handle wrote, "After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming IPL 2024." Pant has been spotted training for Delhi Capitals on various occasions. ‘Its a Big Decision… We Have To Use Him in a Slightly Different Role’, Ricky Ponting Plots Rishabh Pant’s Return to Action in IPL 2024.

The Declaration from BCCI

🚨 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗯𝗵 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝘁:



After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, @RishabhPant17 has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming #TATA @IPL 2024…— BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2024

