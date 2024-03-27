SunRisers Hyderabad smashed 277/3 during their first innings in the SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match and created the record of the highest team total in the history of the cash-rich league. The franchise broke the of Royal Challengers Bengaluru who scored 263/5 during the IPL 2013 against Pune Warriors India. SRH batsmen Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram smashed the MI bowlers to all parts of the ground. The fans on social media were full of reactions out of which some of them are mentioned below: Kavya Maran Elated As Sunrisers Hyderabad Break Record for Highest Team Total in IPL History (See Pics)

'Mumbai Indians is Completely demolished by SRH Bolwers'

Mumbai Indians is Completely demolished by SRH Bolwers LE MI FANS😭😭😭 Follow @capxsid for more amazing content and memes on cricket and tap the 🔔icon to get news faster⚡#SRHvsMi #MIvsSRH RCB's 263 #SunrisersHyderabad Hardik Pandya #MIvSRH Diddy #Diddy pic.twitter.com/gpo0pSp2j8 — 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑 (@CapXSid) March 27, 2024

Record Breaking

Highest IPL total is set by this SRH team. Just look at the scores of Klassen & Markram as well. Broke RCB’s 263 record 🥵#SRHvsMi pic.twitter.com/yH7DJfb3Gg — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) March 27, 2024

'Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Henrick Klassen Demolished the Whole Mumbai Indians Bowlers'

'The Nawabs of Hyderabad'

Historic Moments in IPL History

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD POST THE TOTAL OF 277/3 IN 20 OVERS. - THE HISTORIC MOMENTS IN IPL HISTORY...!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Q9c8gpp1wX — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)