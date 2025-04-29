Vaibhav Suryavanshi made the world sit up and take notice of his immense talent after he smashed a sensational 101 off just 38 deliveries during the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2025 on April 29. The 14-year-old left-hander bludgeoned the ball and smashed seven fours and 11 sixes on a night when he shattered several records, including that of being the youngest and fastest Indian to score a century in the IPL. After his performance, a picture has gone viral of Vaibhav Suryavanshi as a six-year-old, watching the 2017 IPL in his father's arms and supporting the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka, who was also the owner of the dissolved franchise, reacted to the picture and wrote, "Last night I watched in awe… Thanks Vaibhav. Lots of good wishes and support," a part of his message read. Old Videos of Vaibhav Suryavanshi Practising Batting Go Viral After 14-Year-Old’s Record-Breaking Century in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

Pic of Vaibhav Suryavanshi Watching IPL in 2017 Goes Viral

If Anyone Has Doubts on Vaibhav Suryawanshi Age Then they can See His Photo of 2017 pic.twitter.com/b6q8aZCkcA — Soorma Eats Choorma (@choormasoorma) April 28, 2025

Sanjiv Goenka Reacts to Viral Pic of Six-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Watching IPL

Last night I watched in awe… this morning I came across this photo of 6-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi cheering for my then team, Rising Pune Supergiant, in 2017. Thanks Vaibhav. Lots of good wishes and support. pic.twitter.com/hlS5ieiB4O — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) April 29, 2025

