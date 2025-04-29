Old videos of Vaibhav Suryavanshi practising go viral (Photo credit: X @HitmanCricket and @vlp1994)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripted history on April 28 with his sensational 101-run knock off just 38 deliveries, which lit up the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and helped Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in IPL 2025. He became the youngest IPL centurion and also the fastest Indian to score a hundred in the competition, with his 101 being laced with seven fours and 11 sixes. After this special knock, old videos of him practising batting have gone viral. In one of the videos, the left-hander is seen nailing the pull shots in training. Vaibhav Suryavanshi was also seen perfecting his drives on a terrace in another old video. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Records: Here's List of Achievements Of Rajasthan Royals Opener Following 101-Run Memorable Knock in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match in Jaipur.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Practising Batting

A 10 yr old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi practicing on his terrace during the lockdown in 2021 4 years later, becomes the second fastest IPL centurion ❤️🙏#IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/fGdNMGyskA — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) April 28, 2025

Another Video of Vaibhav Suryavanshi Working Hard in Nets

Fastest Century By An Indian In IPL Second Fastest Century Overall In IPL Youngest To Score A Century In T20s Fewest Innings Taken By An Indian To Score IPL Ton Most Sixes By An Indian in IPL Rome wasn't built in a day. 10-year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi toiling hard in the nets💪 pic.twitter.com/6WRgVBINH7 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) April 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)