Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a comprehensive victory over the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener at Eden Gardens. A video was shared by RCB on their social handle, where speedster Yash Dayal revealed that youngster Swastik Chikara opened Virat Kohli's bag without permission and used a bottle of perfume on himself in the dressing room after Bengaluru's seven-wicket win over Kolkata. That too in front of Kohli. When asked about the incident, Swastik replied that everyone treated Kohli as their elder brother, and hence, he wanted to ensure the cricket icon used a good perfume. The youngster added that Virat asked how the perfume was, and that he replied it was nice. Over the Past Two Seasons, We’ve Seen ’Virat Kohli 2.0’: Matthew Hayden Hails Ex-RCB Skipper’s Unbeaten Fifty Against KKR in IPL 2025.

Yash Dayal Reveals Swastik Chikara Used Virat Kohli's Perfume

𝗢𝗳𝗳 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝗚𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗽𝘀 𝗳𝘁. 𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 We caught up with some of our cricketers and asked them about their first two weeks in the RCB camp, on @bigbasket_com presents RCB Bold Diaries. Watch now! 📹 Get groceries, electronics and more delivered in just… pic.twitter.com/g6KfnRwnbH — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 26, 2025

