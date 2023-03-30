One of the most entertaining features of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the fan parks, will return as part of the tournament after a gap of three years. For the first time since 2019 the concept is set to return and this time, it will cover 45 cities across 20 states and two union territories. There will reportedly be five fan parks every weekend throughout the tournament. These fan parks are unique spots for fans to get together and experience an IPL match. Rainfall Hits Ahmedabad Ahead of IPL 2023 Opener Over Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings.

IPL Fan Parks Return After Three-Year Gap

🚨 NEWS🚨 IPL Fan Parks Return After 2019; Set To Cover Over 20 States, 2 Union Territories & 45 Cities. Details 🔽 #TATAIPL https://t.co/hFa1fVV6Vy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2023

