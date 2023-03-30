Indian cricket fans, who have waited long for the IPL to begin, might not be pleased as rainfall has struck Ahmedabad, a day ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 season opener between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. The city of Ahmedabad has witnessed stormy weather with heavy downpours, with just one day remaining for the IPL to kick start. Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which will also host the IPL 2023 opening ceremony. Fans can only hope that the rain does not reappear on March 31.

Rainfall in Ahmedabad Ahead of GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Match

Heavy rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium currently. pic.twitter.com/vkVbf8lcZH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 30, 2023

