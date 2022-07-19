Ireland Women's team are set to take on Pakistan Women in the 3rd T20I of the Women's T20I Tri-Series. The match will be played at Bready Cricket Club on July 19, 2022 and has a start time of 8:30PM IST (Indian standard Time). Unfortunately live telecast of this match will not be available but fans can watch online live streaming of this fixture on FanCode app and it's website.

