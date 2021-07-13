Ireland recorded their first win in ODIs against South Africa. After the first game of the series was washed out, hosts Ireland won the second match by 43 runs.

Historic Win for Ireland

Ireland win the 2nd ODI in Malahide 👏 Andy Balbirnie earns the player of the match award after his seventh ODI century, setting up the hosts first-ever victory over South Africa. 📸: @cricketireland#IREvSA | https://t.co/tfI7lliJ6g pic.twitter.com/FROUipHwU1 — ICC (@ICC) July 13, 2021

