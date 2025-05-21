Ireland pulled off a massive 124-run win over West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series in Dublin on May 21. Batting first, the Ireland National Cricket Team scored a massive 303/6, riding on Andy Balbirnie's spectacular 112 off 138 deliveries. The experienced Paul Stirling, who is leading Ireland, scored 54 off 64 balls and in the process, became the first Ireland cricketer to score 10,000 runs in international cricket. Harry Tector also smashed a half-century (56 off 51) while Lorcan Tucker also chipped in with 30 runs. Matthew Forde took three wickets for the West Indies. In response, the West Indies National Cricket Team were bowled out for 179 in 34.1 overs. Barry McCarthy was the best bowler for Ireland, while George Dockrell took three as Ireland registered just their fourth win over West Indies. With this, Ireland have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against West Indies. Paul Stirling Becomes First Ireland Player to Complete 10,000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IRE vs WI 1st ODI 2025 Match.

Ireland Beat West Indies

