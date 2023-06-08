The Nepal cricket team takes on Scotland in their first practice match during their tour of South Africa. And thus fans are looking for Nepal vs Scotland practice match live streaming online and live TV telecast. Sadly, NEP vs SCO live streaming online and live TV telecast is not available anywhere. Fans can follow Cricket Nepal's official Twitter handle to get live score updates of the Nepal vs Scotland cricket match.

Is Nepal vs Scotland Practice Match Live Streaming Online Available?

🏏 The Nepal cricket team is all set to take on Scotland in their 1st practice match during their tour of South Africa. 🇳🇵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Stay tuned for thrilling updates and action-packed moments from the match! #weCAN #NepalCricket #NEPvsSCO #SouthAfricaTour pic.twitter.com/FMl7I7ak1P — CAN (@CricketNep) June 8, 2023

