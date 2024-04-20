A few days into the IPL 2024, a few MI cricketers including Ishan Kishan and Kumar Kartikeya were spotted in an uniquely designed and coloured outfit. It was later revealed as the MI punishment jumpsuits which players have to wear during travel if they break any discipline. Following the match between MI and PBKS Ishan Kishan was again spotted in the Punishment superman costume and this time alongside Arjun Tendulkar. Fans loved it and made the video viral on social media. IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Owner Preity Zinta Slams Fake News About Hiring Rohit Sharma as PBKS Captain.

Ishan Kishan, Arjun Tendulkar Spotted in Punishment Superman Jumpsuits

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)