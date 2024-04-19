Punjab Kings' owner Preity Zinta has rejected false reports circulating about her plan to replace Shikhar Dhawan with Rohit Sharma as captain of the IPL team. These rumours arose from a misquote, suggesting that Zinta had expressed a readiness to "bet her life" on bringing in Rohit as captain if he were to join PBKS in the future. However, Zinta clarified on her official social media account that she never made such statements. While she holds Rohit Sharma in high regard and admires his talent, she never discussed the possibility of him taking over as captain of PBKS. Zinta also emphasised her deep respect for the current captain, Shikhar Dhawan, who has been leading the team well. She urged the media to refrain from spreading unfounded claims. Preity Zinta Heaps Praise on Punjab Kings ‘Accidental Player’ Shashank Singh for Taking All ‘Comments, Jokes and Brick Bats’ Sportingly After Confusion at IPL 2024 Auction.

Preity Zinta Dismisses Reports About Rohit Sharma Being PBKS Captain

#Fakenews ! All these articles are completely fake & baseless. I hold Rohit Sharma in very high regard & am a big fan of his, but I have NEVER DISCUSSED him in any interview nor made this STATEMENT ! I also have a lot of respect for Shikhar Dhawan & he being currently injured ,… pic.twitter.com/VYbyV4eqHU — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)