Ishan Kishan became only the fourth Indian player to score a double hundred in ODIs when he achieved the historic feat during the India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022. The left-hander, who has been waiting patiently for his opportunity, grabbed one with both hands and smashed a double hundred ( 200* off just 126 balls) in the match, which is being played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Kishan has attacked poor deliveries and accelerated his scoring rate after notching up his maiden ODI hundred earlier on in this inning. He now joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag to have hit a double ton in ODIs. He is also the fastest of them to achieve this feat.

Ishan Kishan Hits 200 in ODIs:

𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐑𝐔𝐍𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍 𝐊𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍 🔥🔥 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧. He is the fourth Indian to do so. Take a bow, @ishankishan51 💥💥#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/Mqr2EdJUJv — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2022

