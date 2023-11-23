Ishan Kishan has stepped up on the occasion and scored a quickfire half-century to keep India alive in the chase against Australia in the 1st T20I. Chasing a big total, India lost two quick wickets but Kishan took on the Australian attack to put them under pressure and score his half-century in just 37 deliveries. Sloppy! Steve Smith Slips While Attempting to Hit Scoop Shot, Gets Run Out During IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

Ishan Kishan Scores His Fifth T20 International Half-Century

Fifty on comeback by Ishan Kishan. A half century in 37 balls by Kishan upon his return to the team. He's going well. pic.twitter.com/3PRLqIvroy — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 23, 2023

