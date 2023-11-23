Steve Smith found himself in some trouble in the middle overs of the IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2023 when he tried a few attacking shots but failed to connect either and scrappily reached his half-century in 40 balls. He desperately attempted a scoop the next ball and the ball went to short fine leg fielder. While hitting the shot, Smith slipped and lost his balance falling down, By the time, non striker Josh Inglis almost reached his end. Desperate Smith starts to sprint but despite a dive fails to make it to the crease. After a struggle in the middle he got dismissed by one of the unluckiest of run outs. Steve Smith Scores His Fifth Half-Century in T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2023.

Steve Smith Slips While Attempting to Hit Scoop Shot, Gets Run Out

