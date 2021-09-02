As the Indian star pacer Ishant Sharma turned 33 on Thursday, Delhi Capitals wished him in a special and witty manner by putting out a "Lamba" wish for their Lambu himself. Ishant Sharma has this nickname because of his exceptionally tall and lean build. Ishant stands tall with 6.33ft (1.93m) height. DC also greeted him as one of the hard-working players of the game and called him their fan-favourite star as well.

Check Out Delhi Capitals' Birthday Wishes for Ishant Sharma:

Haaaaaappppppppyyyyyyyyyyy Biiiiiiiiiiiiiirthdaaaaaaaaaaaaay 💙 ⬆️ Just a 'Lamba' wish for one of the hardest workers in the game, and a fan-favourite DC star 😋 We wish you a great day and year ahead, @ImIshant 🤩#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/b22y9EXc74 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)