Known to bowl over an astonishing speed of 150 km/h, Ishant Sharma and his bowling prowess has made him India's leading as well as the one of the most experienced pace bowlers till date. The Arjuna awardee is known to trouble the batters at the crease due to his lovely rhythm and fast action and his record of being the fastest Indian bowler still remains unrivalled. But beside his well-acclaimed bowling styles in international cricket, very less has been discussed about his batting stance throughout his cricket tenure. In that case, what could be better than talking about Ishant's batting career on his 33rd birthday and wishing him a different yet beautiful manner. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021: Nasser Hussain Wants Ravichandran Ashwin To Play at the Oval in Place of Ishant Sharma.

The bowling star has accumulated a total of 785 runs in 104 Test matches at an average of 8.35 which is indeed, a very satisfactory score for a full-fledged bowler. He has also smashed a half century in the longest format of cricket while hitting 88 boundaries and a six to reach his aggregate.

While Ishant has appeared the least in T20I matches, he managed to register just eight runs at an average of 8.0 and strike rate of 88.89 in 14 such matches. One-Day Internationals have been relatively impressive for him when it comes to bat as he has scored 72 runs in 80 such matches.

Having played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier and then being bought by Delhi Capitals in 2018, Ishant Sharma has been in a modest form as he could accumulate 55 runs in the 93 matches that he played at an average of 9.17 throughout the years.

Needless to say, Ishant stands unabated when it comes to his charming high-arm action and has been inexplicable in exploiting the batsmen with his speedy deliveries. Though the Indian right-arm fast bowler has not been in his ultimate form for a few years now, he still remains India's best fast bowler, who has mastered the art of bowling in a very distinctive and exceptional manner.

