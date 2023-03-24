Issy Wong (4/15) starred with a hat-trick and Nat Sciver-Brunt's all-round effort saw Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by runs to enter the final of Women's Premier League 2023. Batting first, Sciver-Brunt scored 72* off just 38 balls to help Mumbai Indians get to 182/4 in their 20 overs. In response, it was Wong's hat-trick which grabbed the spotlight. UP Warriorz's innings did not get off to a good start, but a partnership between Kiran Navgire (43) and Grace Harris seemed to put things under control. But Wong's hat-trick blew away any chances of UP Warriorz winning this contest. Eventually, UP Warriorz fell short of the total by 72 runs, with Mumbai making it to the summit clash. Issy Wong Hat-Trick Video: Watch Mumbai Indians Fast Bowler Create History During WPL 2023 Eliminator Against UP Warriorz.

Mumbai Indians Reach WPL 2023 Final

