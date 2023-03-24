Issy Wong got her name etched in the history of the Women's Premier League by taking the first-ever hat-trick of the tournament. The right-arm fast bowler dismissed UP Warriorz' Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh and Sophie Ecclestone off the three consecutive deliveries to achieve this sensational and memorable feat, which made the crowd at the DY Patil Stadium cheer loudly. While Navgire was caught near the boundary, Shaikh and Ecclestone were bowled. Issy Wong Scalps First Hat-Trick of WPL History, Achieves Feat During MI-W vs UPW-W Women’s Premier League 2023 Eliminator Match.

Watch Issy Wong's Hat-Trick Video Here:

