Rajasthan Legends and Red Carpet Delhi will lock horns in the next game of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024. The exciting match of the tournament between Rajasthan Legends vs Red Carpet Delhi is all set to be played on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida and has a scheduled start time of 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the IVPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Rajasthan Legends vs Red Carpet Delhi live streaming on the FanCode App. IVPL 2024: Munaf Patel Shines As Chhattisgarh Warriors Beat Rajasthan Legends by Seven Wickets.

Unleash the cricket fervor! 🏏🌟 Witness the clash of titans as Rajasthan Legends take on Red Carpet Delhi in Match 13 on 29th Feb at 7 PM. It’s set to be a battle for supremacy under the floodlights!#bvci #ivpl #t20 #cricket #goat #100sports pic.twitter.com/wFjgftlpZN— Indian Veteran Premier League (@ivplt20) February 28, 2024

