After a week of non-stop cricket and some extraordinary displays of skills, the semi-final of IVPL will get underway on Saturday. VVIP Uttar Pradesh will play against Chhattisgarh Warriors in the second semifinal of the tournament. VVIP Uttar Pradesh secured the second spot in the standings while Chhattisgarh Warriors finished third. In their last encounter, VVIP Uttar Pradesh claimed a 16-run victory in a round-robin match this season. This match will be hosted at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad at 07:00 PM IST. Although there will not be a live telecast of the IVPL 2024 season, Fans can enjoy VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Warriors match on the FanCode and EuroSports app.

VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Live on FanCode App

