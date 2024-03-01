Red Carpet Delhi and Telangana Tigers will lock horns in the next game of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024. The exciting match of the tournament between Red Carpet Delhi and Telangana Tigers is all set to be played on Friday, March 1, 2024, at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida and has a scheduled start time of 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the IVPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Red Carpet Delhi vs Telangana Tigers live streaming on the FanCode App. IVPL 2024: Pawan Negi, Bowlers Shine As VVIP Uttar Pradesh Beat Chhattisgarh Warriors, Book Semifinals Berth.

Red Carpet Delhi vs Telangana Tigers

Get ready for a glamorous face-off as Red Carpet Delhi squares off against Telangana Tigers tomorrow at 7 PM. It’s going to be a star-studded showdown you won’t want to miss!”#bvci #ivpl #t20 #cricket #goat #100sports pic.twitter.com/9ji0OzviuV— Indian Veteran Premier League (@ivplt20) February 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)