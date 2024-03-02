Mumbai Champions is in 5th place with three wins from six matches whereas Red Carpet Delhi is in 4th place with the same results. Mumbai Champions and Red Carpet Delhi are scheduled to compete in the first semi-final of the Indian Veterans Premier League (IVPL) on Saturday, 2nd March 2024. This match will be hosted at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad at 01:00 PM IST. Although there will not be a live telecast of the IVPL 2024 season, Fans can enjoy Red Carpet Delhi vs Mumbai Championsmatch on the FanCode and EuroSports app. Cricketer K Hoysala Dies Due to Heart Attack After Match.
Delhi and Mumbai Clash for Championship Glory in IVPL Semi-final 1#bvci #ivpl #t20 #cricket #goat #100sports pic.twitter.com/MNOUA2epIY
— Indian Veteran Premier League (@ivplt20) March 1, 2024
Experience meets flair! Indian Veteran Premier League T20, where legends like @virendersehwag @henrygayle @sreesanth36 #SureshRaina @munafpa99881129 & more stars showcase their timeless skills only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/IfNQsUPUkd
.#IVPLonFanCode #IVPL @ivplt20 pic.twitter.com/i8AZic8f9P
— FanCode (@FanCode) February 22, 2024
