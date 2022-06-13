James Anderson has completed 650 wickets in Tests. The veteran pacer reached the landmark on day four of the second Test between England and New Zealand. Anderson, who accounted for Tom Latham, becomes first pacer to pick 650 wickets in Tests. He is currently third on the list of most wickets in Tests.

#ENGvNZ | In the presence of greatness. James Anderson's 72nd Test wicket at Trent Bridge brings up his 650th in Tests. pic.twitter.com/gUeaCYgTMK — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) June 13, 2022

