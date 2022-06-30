Jasprit Bumrah has been named as India's captain for the 5th Test against England after regular skipper Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to COVID-19. The speedster will become the first pacer since Kapil Dev to captain India in the longest format.

Jasprit Bumrah to captain India in the fifth Test, he will be the first fast bowler since Kapil Dev to captain #ENGvsIND — Sanjjeev (@Sanjjeev) June 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)