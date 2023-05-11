BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar recently visited Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association. The BCCI secretary and treasurer took stock of JKCA's developmental activities. They also met with JKCA officials and interacted with young cricketers of the state. Taking to Twitter, BCCI shared the news. "BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr @JayShah and Treasurer Mr @ShelarAshish visited Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the developmental activities planned to boost cricket in the region. They met with officials of J&K Cricket Association & interacted with young cricketers from the state," reads BCCI's tweet. ICC Yet To Get Written Assurance From Pakistan on Their Participation in Cricket World Cup 2023: Report.

Jay Shah Reviews Developmental Activities of JKCA

