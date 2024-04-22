Controversy sparked when Virat Kohli was given out to a ball during the KKR vs RCB game which seemed like a waist-high no ball from Harshit Rana. The umpire's decision was the ball was dipping and at the point of contact Virat Kohli was well outside the crease. The DRS technology also showed the possible trajectory of the ball, which was lower than Kohli's measured waist height. Despite that, from fans to former cricketers, everyone has shared their opinion on the dismissal. Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif posted a video on social media claiming it as a very 'poor decision'. He also shared a post citing both the beamer bowled to Kohli and the wide-ball controversy of MS Dhoni during LSG vs CSK match as the examples of poor umpiring despite the availability of more camera angles and technology. Virat Kohli Fined 50% of Match Fee Due to Code of Conduct Violation For Arguing With Umpires During KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match.

Mohammad Kaif Shares His Opinion On Controversial Dismissal of Virat Kohli

Virat's decision yesterday was disappointing. Umpiring in general has been a let down in IPL 2024. #KKRvRCB #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Ng7SH4fENS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 22, 2024

Mohammad Kaif Cites Example of Poor Umpiring

Clear unplayable beamer gets Kohli out and a ball that passed under Dhoni's bat declared wide. Cameras, replays, technology but still such mistakes being made. Poor umpiring. pic.twitter.com/NGqxdbIHPl — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 22, 2024

